Warmer Temperatures Coming for Iowa

It’s no secret that it has been a cold November here in Iowa. We started the month off with highs in the 40s and with the exception of three days, Iowa has stayed in a deep freeze since then.

This past week, central Iowa experienced the coldest temperatures of the season, in fact some cities also set record lows early Tuesday. Des Moines broke the old record of 4° set in 1986 with the new record low of -1°. Ames shattered their old record of 2° set in 1984, dropping to -7° early Tuesday. That cold start to the morning resulted in temperatures only reaching the teens in the afternoon, which nearly set a record as well.

After today you can say so long to the deep freeze and hello to seasonal temperatures. Now that we are halfway into November our average high has dropped into the upper 40s. The cold air mass that brought us teens for highs on Tuesday will finally retreat back to the north making way for a warmer air mass to move in from the south.

Tonight the wind will shift toward the south which will keep morning lows below average near 20, but with a partly to mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon, highs will break back into the lower 40s. That is still about 5° below average for mid-November, but we’ll continue this warm-up through the weekend and early next week. High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the upper 40s.