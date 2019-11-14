× Webster City Police Identify Woman and Baby Found Dead in Apartment

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Police say a 28-year-old woman and a three-month-old child were the two victims found inside a Webster City apartment last weekend.

The bodies of Mariangelys Ortiz and Abimelec Ortiz Figueroa were discovered in an apartment at 721 Des Moines Street in Webster City around 8:00 AM on Sunday, November 10th. The police department are not saying how the two victims may have been related.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office has completed autopsies on the two bodies. Their cause of death has not been released.

Webster City Police say their investigation into the deaths remains active. They say there is no threat to the public.

They are also asking residents to not publish false information to social media platforms. In a press release on Thursday, Police Chief Shiloh Mork said the investigation has been traumatic both for the family of the victims and first responders who were called to the scene. They say any information not released by police should be considered inaccurate.