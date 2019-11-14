Zearing Woman Killed in Domestic Violence Incident, Husband Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEARING, Iowa – Officials are expected to release more information Thursday about a domestic violence incident in Zearing that left a woman dead and her husband hospitalized.

Authorities say a man living in the 600 block of South Center Street approached his neighbors around 5:00 Wednesday night and told them he had just killed his wife.

Investigators believe the couple was arguing when things became violent.

During a news conference on Wednesday night, Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald said, “We have a suspect who has injuries to himself whether he tried to kill himself or perhaps sustained in the struggle we have to determine that through the investigation, we don’t know.”

The body of a 62-year-old woman was found outside of the Zearing home. Investigators say they know the cause of death but are not releasing it, or the names of the parties involved until family members can be notified.

The news spread fast throughout the tight-knit community.

“Any community, you have a community this size, it`s very close. People know everybody so to have something like this happen, a very hurtful event. It`s a tragic situation. Everybody is full of sadness and has a lot of grief for the family. This is a time typically where communities pull together to try to help one another get through this,” said Sheriff Fitzgerald.

The suspect, described as a 70-year-old man, was taken to an Ames hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no charges have been filed.