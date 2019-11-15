Brenton Skating Plaza Opens for the Winter Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Friday afternoon Brenton Skating Plaza in the East Village is opening for the season.

The outdoor ice skating season starts at noon Friday and goes until March 1st. In its 14th season in Des Moines, Brenton Skating Plaza is offering more free skating clinics throughout the season as well as supporting local figuring skating and broomball groups.

The hours have slightly changed at the outdoor rink. Now it is open from just 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, but is still open noon - 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as Sunday from noon - 6 p.m.

This year manager Robbin McClelland said they are also bringing back season passes. For adults, it is $225 and costs $2.50 to rent skates, and for children 5-12 years-old it’s $125 for a season pass.