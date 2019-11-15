Des Moines City Council Candidate Accused of Obtaining Illegal Endorsement

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A candidate in the Ward 2 Des Moines City Council race is accused of obtaining an endorsement in an illegal way.

Incumbent Councilwoman Linda Westergaard will face former Councilman Skip Moore in a runoff election in December.

Jerry Davis, who also ran for the seat but lost, posted this on Facebook about endorsing Moore:

“I proposed that in order to get my endorsement they would have to donate 10-20% of their remaining campaign contributions, to a nonprofit Eastside charity, and a seat on a committee. My opponent agreed to both of the terms.”

This proposition would be illegal. Davis and Moore both say they didn't know that.

In a statement, Davis said:

“I`m not a politician and I had no idea that I couldn`t make that offer. I`m still going to endorse Skip but with no stipulations or strings. Had I known, I would have never asked for those things.”

Moore has not responded to Channel 13's request for comment. The runoff election is Dec. 3.

