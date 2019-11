Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dowling Maroons have put themselves in position for an unprecedented seventh straight class 4A football championship.

Dowling dominated over-matched Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 42-6.

Gavin Williams rushed for 145 and 3 touchdowns on just 11 carries for Dowling.

Dowling plays rival Valley for the title, Friday at 7 PM in the UNI-dome. Valley won the regular season meeting, and the two schools have never met for the championship.