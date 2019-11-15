× Dry Weather For Football Games in Iowa Saturday

The coldest weather of the week is far behind us and Iowa is looking forward to enjoying more seasonal weather for the weekend. Saturday brings a lot of excitement as Drake takes on Dayton at 1 PM in Des Moines, the Cyclones kick off at 2:30 PM in Ames against Texas, and the Hawkeyes duke it out with the Gophers of Minnesota starting at 3 PM in Iowa City.

If you are driving to any of these events, you may run into a little fog in the morning, but the afternoon will be dry. Overall the state will experience very similar weather from west to east, with Iowa City staying a touch cooler in the upper 30s to near 40° throughout the afternoon. Clouds will hold across the state as a cold front begins to approach, but with a southeast wind at 10-20 miles per hour temperatures will climb into the low 40s in Des Moines and Ames. This may be warmer than earlier this week, but you’ll still want some warmer clothes as temperatures fall into the low and mid 30s by the end of all games.

The drive home will be dry with light rain possible after midnight in central Iowa.