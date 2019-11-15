Iowa Record Store Owner Sentenced for Recording Girls in Bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A former West Des Moines record store owner could spend up to three decades in prison after planting a hidden camera in the bathroom to record underage girls.

A judge handed Robert Kuhn the maximum sentence for three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of invasion of privacy but elected to let some of the time run concurrently, decreasing the total time behind bars by six years.

Kuhn was arrested nearly two years ago when a young girl told police she found a camera after Kuhn sent her to try on clothes in the restroom. A mistrial was declared in July after Kuhn attempted suicide by walking into traffic on the interstate. A jury convicted him of all charges last month.

Kuhn has filed an appeal and is currently in the Polk County Jail.