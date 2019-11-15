Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady Dead at 66

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Channel 13 received word that Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady has passed away. He was 66 years old.

Channel 13 is told Cady was walking his dog Friday night and suffered an apparent heart attack.

Cady was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court by Gov. Terry Branstad in 1998. He was selected as chief justice in 2011. His current term runs through 2024.

Cady was recently named president of the Conference of Chief Justices and served as chair of the board of directors for the National Center for State Courts.

Cady was born in Rapid City, South Dakota. He earned his undergraduate and law degrees at Drake University.