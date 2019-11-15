Iowa’s Ride Changes Dates and Route of Inaugural Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The competitor to RAGBRAI -- Iowa's Ride -- announced a big change Friday. The organizers said they are moving the date of the inaugural ride.

Iowa's Ride was scheduled for the same week as RAGBRAI, but they announced they are moving to the week before. Iowa's Ride will now take place between July 12 and July 18 in 2020. RAGBRAI is scheduled for July 19 to July 25.

Organizers said they made that decision after speaking with riders and say they don't want to divide long-standing cycling teams.

"The most overwhelming concern that keeps coming up is the date of the event and how it is dividing long-standing cycling teams. We have even heard from teams trying to decide who gets the team bus for the week. This was never our intent, and this is not good for anyone who just wants to ride their bike," Iowa's Ride said on Facebook.

Iowa's Ride is shaking up the route a bit, too. It will start in eastern Iowa at the Mississippi River and head west. That is opposite of the RAGBRAI route.

Iowa’s Ride was started by former RAGBRAI Director T.J. Juskiewicz and RAGBRAI staff after they all quit due to how the Des Moines Register and Gannett handled the controversial story they did on Carson King.

Iowa's Ride said they will refund entry fees for anyone who no longer wishes to do the ride because of the changes.