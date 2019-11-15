× Police: Omaha Man Charged for Sex with Teen, Overnight Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Omaha man is in the Polk County Jail after police say they caught him having sex with a 15-year-old at a Des Moines park and then led officers on a chase early Friday morning.

Police responded to Ewing Park on Des Moines’ southeast side a little before 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a car in the park, according to Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. When they arrived, officers found 21-year-old Rodrigo Amaya having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

While police were still investigating, Amaya jumped back into the car and took off. He led them on a short chase that ended east of Easter Lake near SE 35th Ct. and Evergreen, where he was taken into custody.

Police say though the sex was consensual, the age of the victim prompted a charge of third-degree sex abuse to be filed. Amaya is also charged with eluding, harassment of a public official, and trespassing.