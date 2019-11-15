× Propane Being Trucked to Iowa from the South Due to Shortage

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Propane is being brought to Iowa from the south to help with a shortage this season.

Iowa Public Radio reports the CEO of the Iowa Propane Gas Association, Deb Grooms, says many trucks are coming in from Conway, Kansas and many truckers in the south have volunteered their rigs.

Iowa is one of seven states who have declared an emergency declaration for propane.

Farmers have been using it to dry out corn that’s coming out of the fields wet thanks to so much rain and snow this year.

Some farmers have volunteered to delay drying their corn so deliveries can be made to homeowners and livestock producers who depend on the propane to keep themselves and their animals warm.