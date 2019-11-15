Valley, Kuemper Catholic Lose in State Volleyball Finals

Results from championship Friday at the state volleyball tournament:
Class 5A Final
Cedar Falls 3, Valley 1
Watch the match here.
Find the box score here.
Class 4A Final
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Western Dubuque 0
Watch the match here.
Find the box score here.
Class 3A Final
Mount Vernon 3, Keumper Catholic 0
Watch the match here.
Find the box score here.
Class 2A Final
Western Christian 3, Beckman Catholic 1
Watch the match here.
Find the box score here.
Class 1A Final
Sidney 3, Wapsie Valley 1
Watch the match here.
Find the box score here.