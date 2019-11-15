Valley, Kuemper Catholic Lose in State Volleyball Finals

Posted 8:38 pm, November 15, 2019
Results from championship Friday at the state volleyball tournament:

Class 5A Final 

Cedar Falls 3, Valley 1

Watch the match here.

Find the box score here.

Class 4A Final

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Western Dubuque 0

Watch the match here.

Find the box score here.

Class 3A Final

Mount Vernon 3, Keumper Catholic 0

Watch the match here.

Find the box score here.

Class 2A Final 

Western Christian 3, Beckman Catholic 1

Watch the match here.

Find the box score here.

Class 1A Final 

Sidney 3, Wapsie Valley 1

Watch the match here.

Find the box score here.

