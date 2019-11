× West Des Moines Police Searching for Missing Girl

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police are asking for the public’s help finding 13-year-old Dania Abdulrahman.

Dania was last seen Thursday night near the 2600 block of SE LA Grant Parkway in Waukee. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes.

Dania was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes and a grey coat.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call West Des Moines police at 515-222-3321.