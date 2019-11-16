Maggie Glisan with the Meredith Test Kitchen shared delicious easy bake ideas from the November edition of Better Homes and Gardens. They are perfect for you to prepare for your upcoming holiday meals with family and friends. Here are a few of the tasty ideas.
Easy Baked Treats for the Holidays
-
Find out what holiday drink you are! Plus, enter to win tickets to the Des Moines Holiday Boutique!
-
Meredith Corporation and Family Pledge $3 Million to Renovate Namesake Drake Building
-
Iowa Schools Make Radon Testing a Priority Despite No State Requirements
-
Blue Pumpkins Spreading Awareness for Autism, Inclusive Trick-or-Treating
-
Iowa Sales Tax Holiday: What’s Included
-
-
Program Makes Season Brighter For Families Grieving Loss of Loved One
-
Journalist Diagnosed with Breast Cancer After Screening Mammogram on Facebook Live
-
Leaves Mounding Up in Your Yard? Why Burning Leaves is Banned in Most of the Des Moines Metro
-
Former Cancer Patient Now Helping Others at UnityPoint Health Clinic
-
6 People Escape Early Morning Fire in Rural Runnells
-
-
Central Iowa Animal Rescue Organization Frustrated Over Extension of Quarantine
-
Stuart, Iowa, Walks Back Through its Local History
-
‘ACT’ Makes Changes to Standardized Test for Next Year