Iowa State Knocks Off Texas With Last-Second Field Goal

AMES, Iowa — After a season full of close losses, Iowa State flipped the script on Saturday, edging out Texas 23-21.

Iowa State led for the majority of the game until Texas took a 21-20 lead with 5:37 to go. But Connor Assalley’s 36-yard field goal as time expired gave the Cyclones the victory.

Here are final highlights of Iowa State's 23-21 win over Texas, courtesy of @cyslockerroom! pic.twitter.com/Y0SFZvzKwh — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 17, 2019

Brock Purdy threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Breece Hall ran for 101 yards on 24 carries. Deshaunte Jones had seven receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown. La’Michael Pettway totaled 100 yards on eight catches.

Iowa State improves to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has now beaten every team in the Big 12.

The Cyclones remain at home against Kansas next Saturday. That game kicks off at 11 a.m.