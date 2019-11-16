Iowa Upsets Undefeated Minnesota 23-19

Posted 7:51 pm, November 16, 2019, by

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa handed Minnesota its first loss of the season with a 23-19 win on Saturday.

Nate Stanley threw for two touchdown passes and 173 yards.

The Hawkeyes got a strong performance from Tyler Goodson, who rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. had the most receivings yards for Iowa. He totaled 77 yards on six receptions. Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Nico Ragaini both caught touchdown passes.

The loss for Minnesota impacts their chances of making the College Football Playoff. The Golden Gophers were previously 9-0 before the loss. They have now lost five straight against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are now 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.

Iowa hosts Illinois next week for the final home game of the season. That game kicks off at 11 a.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.