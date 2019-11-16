× Iowa Upsets Undefeated Minnesota 23-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa handed Minnesota its first loss of the season with a 23-19 win on Saturday.

Nate Stanley threw for two touchdown passes and 173 yards.

The Hawkeyes got a strong performance from Tyler Goodson, who rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. had the most receivings yards for Iowa. He totaled 77 yards on six receptions. Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Nico Ragaini both caught touchdown passes.

The loss for Minnesota impacts their chances of making the College Football Playoff. The Golden Gophers were previously 9-0 before the loss. They have now lost five straight against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are now 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.

Iowa hosts Illinois next week for the final home game of the season. That game kicks off at 11 a.m.