Too Much Impeachment Talk? Democrat Says Iowans Talking Other Issues

DES MOINES, Iowa — Impeachment, impeachment, impeachment. It’s a serious issue and one that merits Congress to investigate, Iowa Fourth District Democratic candidate J.D. Scholten of Sioux City believes. And he understands why the topic has dominated national news for weeks. But he doesn’t hear much about it on the road these days.

Democrats have begun impeachment hearings into whether President Donald Trump improperly delayed $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine until that country’s president agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

But Scholten said Iowans rarely bring up impeachment when he holds town hall gatherings in the 39 counties that make up the Congressional district he is trying for a second time to win after narrowly losing in 2018 to longtime Republican U.S. Representative Steve King.