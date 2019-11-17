× 25-Year-Old Male in Custody Following Active Shooter Situation Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa – A suspect is in custody following an early morning active shooter situation.

Des Moines Police Department patrol officers responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex at 3560 East Douglas Avenue at 4:53 a.m. Sunday morning.

Sergeant Paul Parizek said, “As the first officers arrived they were met with gunfire. At one point one of our officers did exchange gunfire with the suspect who then retreated from I believe the balcony back into the apartment.”

Officers contained the incident to an apartment within 3560 East Douglas Avenue.

“We deployed a distraction device, which was probably that loud boom that you heard. We did that and then we were able to take him into custody without incident,” Parizek said.

Around 8:40 a.m. Metro STAR tactical unit officers entered the apartment and took the 25-year-old male into custody.

Around 30 residents evacuated the building as officers contained the situation.

Resident Trisha Howe said it sounded like popcorn popping and fireworks.

“It’s normal here so I didn’t think anything of it. Then woke up to cops saying there was gunshots to get back into your apartment,” Howe said.

Howe lives on the same floor as the suspected male.

“I have a dog and two kids and luckily my kids weren’t with me last night so it was a little less scary because it was just me, but if my kids were here they would have been freaking out,” Howe said.

Officers from the Polk County Sheriffs Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT – MVE, Pleasant Hill Police Department, Metro START Negotiation Team and Polk County Emergency Management were all on scene.

“The more officers we have there is strength in numbers. We can get in here, make sure that it is safe for the people who live here and the public at large,” Parizek said.

No one was injured.

DART provided transportation to residents in the apartment complex while the situation was resolved at a location on the Iowa State Fairgrounds.