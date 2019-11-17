A Look Ahead at This Week’s Weather

IOWA — The beginning of the work week will start off mild with more cloud cover on Monday. A few sprinkles are possible throughout the late morning and afternoon with highs reaching the middle 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be our warmest days of the week as the sky begins to clear for Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and afternoon temperatures will top out in the 50s. That is about 5-10° above average for mid-November.

Our next disturbance will arrive late Wednesday. This will bring rain starting in the evening. Right now it looks to end before the middle of the day Thursday. Rain totals may be up to a half inch. This disturbance will also bring a big cool down for Thursday. Official highs will be recorded around midnight, but dress warm for the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s with a strong northwest wind to make it feel even colder.

As for the next weekend, expect fairly average temperatures for the afternoon. As of now, there looks to be plenty of sunshine.