Body of Woman Found on Side of Highway in Rural Mahaska County

Posted 2:27 pm, November 17, 2019, by

WHO-HD

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Police in Mahaska County are investigating after a woman was found dead on the side of a rural highway early Sunday morning.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of an elderly woman lying on the shoulder of the road in the 2500 block of Highway 163 just outside of Pella. Police have not released her identity. The state medical examiner’s office is looking into the cause of death.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

