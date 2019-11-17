Cheese Sculpture Pays Tribute to Dan Gable’s Legendary Wrestling Career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- If an Olympic gold medal, wrestling national championships and a hall of fame career isn`t enough, Iowa native Dan Gable can now add wheel of cheese to his resume.

A 3,000 pound wheel of Henning’s Wisconsin white cheddar is a tribute of Gable`s wrestling accomplishments, from his historic 118-win college career to his coaching days.

“Probably never thought I would have a cheese that looked like me. I always tried to beat my opponents up in a wrestling match and they looked like cheese when they were done, but I think it`s cool,” said Gable.

Cheese sculptor and Guinness World Record holder Sarah Kauffman spent four days and over 40 hours turning the cheese into an iconic tribute.

“Carving people is to me the most difficult because I`m just not carving a man. It has to look like him and the most important thing is how much hair you should leave on top the head,” said Kauffman.

One dollar from each pound of cheese and pint of SingleSpeed`s signature Gable beer will go toward the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum.

“Any time you could give a museum an opportunity to survive and not close its doors, it is healthy. With the Gable beer and cheese, we get some money from that, and our doors are open and we will keep them open,” said Gable.

Gable was named the sports figure of the century for the state of Iowa by Sports Illustrated. He now lives in Iowa City.