× Fire Causes Significant Damage to Home in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire caused significant damage to a home in Des Moines Sunday evening.

It happened at 1108 Guthrie Avenue around 5 p.m.

The fire caused significant damage to the main and upper floors of the house, according to the Des Moines Fire Department. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are now looking into what caused it.