Hawkeyes Back in Top 20 After Win Against Minnesota
IOWA — Iowa has moved up in the AP Top 25 after a win against previously undefeated Minnesota.
Iowa defeated Minnesota 23-19 to hold onto the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. The victory pushed the Hawkeyes up four spots to no. 19 in this week’s rankings.
The Hawkeyes are now 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Iowa hosts Illinois on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Iowa State is ranked no. 27 after receiving 31 votes in this week’s AP poll. The Cyclones beat Texas 23-21 on a last-second field goal.
Iowa State improved to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12. The Cyclones take on Kansas at home on Saturday. That game kicks off at 11 a.m.
AP Top 25 Rankings:
1 LSU
2 Ohio State
3 Clemson
4 Georgia
5 Alabama
6 Oregon
7 Utah
8 Oklahoma
9 Penn State
10 Florida
11 Minnesota
12 Michigan
13 Baylor
14 Wisconsin
15 Notre Dame
16 Auburn
17 Cincinnati
18 Memphis
19 Iowa
20 Boise State
21 SMU
22 Oklahoma State
23 Appalachian State
24 Texas A&M
25 Virginia Tech