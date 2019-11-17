× Hawkeyes Back in Top 20 After Win Against Minnesota

IOWA — Iowa has moved up in the AP Top 25 after a win against previously undefeated Minnesota.

Iowa defeated Minnesota 23-19 to hold onto the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. The victory pushed the Hawkeyes up four spots to no. 19 in this week’s rankings.

The Hawkeyes are now 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Iowa hosts Illinois on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Iowa State is ranked no. 27 after receiving 31 votes in this week’s AP poll. The Cyclones beat Texas 23-21 on a last-second field goal.

Iowa State improved to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12. The Cyclones take on Kansas at home on Saturday. That game kicks off at 11 a.m.

AP Top 25 Rankings:

1 LSU

2 Ohio State

3 Clemson

4 Georgia

5 Alabama

6 Oregon

7 Utah

8 Oklahoma

9 Penn State

10 Florida

11 Minnesota

12 Michigan

13 Baylor

14 Wisconsin

15 Notre Dame

16 Auburn

17 Cincinnati

18 Memphis

19 Iowa

20 Boise State

21 SMU

22 Oklahoma State

23 Appalachian State

24 Texas A&M

25 Virginia Tech