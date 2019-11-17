The Hawkeyes beat 8th ranked Minnesota over the weekend, thanks in large part to Nate Stanley. John Sears is a fan of good things happening to good people, happy for Stanley.
I THINK: It’s OK to Feel Happy for Nate Stanley
-
Hawkeyes from Wisconsin Ready to End Skid
-
Iowa’s Nate Stanley Ready for Senior Season
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes Roll in Week 1, the Good and the Bad
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes Lose their Mojo, Cyclones Rough up TCU
-
Hawkeyes Start Slow, then Roll Past the Redhawks
-
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes Deserved to Win, Cyclones Let One Slip Away
-
I THINK: The Hawkeye Offense Pulls Another Houdini Act
-
I THINK: Sears Loves Candy, Too Much
-
I THINK: RVTV Brings Out All the Good in the CyHawk Rivalry
-
I THINK: Big Decision Awaits Oskaloosa’s Foster
-
-
Iowa Cruises Past Northwestern 20-0
-
Iowa’s Late Comeback Falls Short Against Wisconsin, 24-22
-
Hawkeyes Lose Close Game to Penn State 17-12