× Insiders 11/17/19: Julián Castro Says Iowa Shouldn’t Hold First Primary; J.D. Scholten on Why he Will Beat Steve King

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mayor, city council and school board positions have traditionally been nonpartisan, but should political affiliation be considered when voting for these candidates?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Julián Castro said Iowa isn’t diverse enough to be first in the nation in the presidential nominating process.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

J.D. Scholten is back on the road campaigning for Congress in Iowa’s 4th congressional district. He explained why he thinks he will defeat Congressman Steve King this time around and what he wants to accomplish in Congress.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scholten talked about Iowa’s diversity, making the wealthy pay more taxes and the one MLB hitter he would love to face.