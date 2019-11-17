Presidential Candidate Steve Bullock Wraps up 16th Trip to Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Presidential candidate Steve Bullock was back in Des Moines for his 16th trip to Iowa. The Montana governor spoke at a packed house party hosted by Suzette Jensen, the co-chair of the East Des Moines Democrats.

Bullock spoke of his support for medical marijuana, along with his distaste for "Medicare For All." Bullock said he supports a public buy-in option.

“I think going in and saying we are going to take away everybody’s current coverage, even if you like it, isn’t the best policy to get to that point where everybody has access to affordable care,” said Bullock.

Bullock did not qualify for Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Atlanta, but he remains optimistic. He believes although debates are a great way to be seen nationally, he thinks maintaining a presence in Iowa is more important and will pay off during the Iowa caucuses in February.

“As the only one in this field who has actually won in a state that Trump won, I think I have that ability to beat him … help out the statehouse here in Iowa and actually bridge some of these divides. Yes, I would rather be higher in the polls right now, but I look historically, right about now is when Iowans start to tune in,” said Bullock.

Bullock wraps up his campaigning Monday with three additional events across the state.