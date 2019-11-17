Suspect Arrested After Lengthy East Des Moines Standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A suspect is now in custody after a lengthy east Des Moines standoff with police Sunday morning. Shortly before 5 am Des Moines police officers were sent to 3560 East Douglas Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire within an apartment complex. When officers arrived Sergeant Paul Parizek said they were met with gunfire. The suspect barricaded themselves inside an apartment. According to investigators. The scene was considered active for four hours and the suspect has since been arrested. Access to the area was restricted and East Douglas Avenue was closed from East 33rd street to Hubbell Avenue. While the suspect was inside the apartment authorities were asking the public to avoid the area.