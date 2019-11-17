Weather Why: Lake Effect Clouds

Posted 9:32 am, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, November 17, 2019
Data pix.

A layer of low level clouds formed over Big Creek early this week when the arctic air moved across Iowa earlier in the week. Meteorologist Megan Salois explains what caused those clouds to form.

