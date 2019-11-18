Enter to win the ultimate prize pack to the Festival of Trees & Lights
How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
One lucky winner will receive the ultimate prize pack to the Festival of Trees & Lights that includes: 4 Festival tickets, Festival shirts, a fanny pack, a hat, a tumbler cup, and more!
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Click here for more information about the Festival of Trees and Lights benefiting Blank Children’s Hospital.