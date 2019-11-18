× Hope Ministries Collecting Food Donations for Holiday Meals

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries is collecting food donations next week to feed those who are hungry and without a home this holiday season.

Hope Ministries plans to serve more than 3,000 meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The organization will accept donations on Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethel Mission at 1310 6th Avenue in Des Moines.

Needed food donations include:

Ready-to-serve dinner rolls

Cookies (packaged two per baggie)

Ham, pork loin, ground beef, bacon

Milk, cheese, eggs, butter

#10 cans of green beans or mixed vegetables

Condiments

Salad dressing (e.g., ranch French, Italian)

Hope Ministries said it will be expanding its Thanksgiving outreach this year. Free Thanksgiving meals will be served at Bethel Mission/Hope Cafe and also Lutheran Church of Hope in Ankeny and Heartland Presbyterian Church in Clive. The meal will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. at all three locations.

On Thanksgiving, volunteers will also deliver meals to low-income families, senior citizens and people who are homebound across Des Moines. To sign up to have a meal delivered to your home, call 515-265-4277 or visit hopeiowa.org. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Hope Ministries currently serves over 500 free meals each day to people in need.