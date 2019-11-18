Hope Ministries Collecting Food Donations for Holiday Meals
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries is collecting food donations next week to feed those who are hungry and without a home this holiday season.
Hope Ministries plans to serve more than 3,000 meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The organization will accept donations on Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethel Mission at 1310 6th Avenue in Des Moines.
Needed food donations include:
- Ready-to-serve dinner rolls
- Cookies (packaged two per baggie)
- Ham, pork loin, ground beef, bacon
- Milk, cheese, eggs, butter
- #10 cans of green beans or mixed vegetables
- Condiments
- Salad dressing (e.g., ranch French, Italian)
Hope Ministries said it will be expanding its Thanksgiving outreach this year. Free Thanksgiving meals will be served at Bethel Mission/Hope Cafe and also Lutheran Church of Hope in Ankeny and Heartland Presbyterian Church in Clive. The meal will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. at all three locations.
On Thanksgiving, volunteers will also deliver meals to low-income families, senior citizens and people who are homebound across Des Moines. To sign up to have a meal delivered to your home, call 515-265-4277 or visit hopeiowa.org. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 22 at 4:30 p.m.
Hope Ministries currently serves over 500 free meals each day to people in need.