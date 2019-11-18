‘I am Jesus’ Claims Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Shooting at Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A man police say shot at them during a standoff early Sunday morning was in jail court Monday where he claimed to be Jesus.

During the short appearance before a judge at the Polk County Jail, the judge asked, “You’re Mr. Ruggles, are you not?”

Troy Donald Ramero Ruggles told the judge “no” and when asked who he was, responded, “I am Jesus.”

Ruggles is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting and standoff at an apartment complex at 3560 East Douglas Avenue.

Police were called on a report of gunfire around 4:53 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they were fired on by Ruggles according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. He retreated into an apartment.

The incident ended a few hours later.

“We deployed a distraction device, which was probably that loud boom that you heard. We did that and then we were able to take him into custody without incident," Parizek said.

Around 8:40 a.m. Metro STAR tactical unit officers entered the apartment and Ruggles was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Ruggles faces up to 25 years in prison on each count of attempted murder. He’s being held on a bond of $500,000 cash only.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 27th.