Classes Canceled at Lincoln High School Due to Small Fire Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – A small fire in a bathroom at Lincoln High School forced the building’s evacuation Monday morning and classes have now been canceled for the rest of the day.

School officials say the fire started in a first-floor bathroom before 8:30 a.m. and the school’s sprinkler system did turn on and put out the fire. The Des Moines Fire Department tells us the cause of the fire is being investigated.

A fire department official says the sprinklers caused quite a bit of water damage. There’s also a strong stench of smoke in the front of the building.

Students and staff were allowed into the Roundhouse and Commons while fire crews responded.

The fire department tells us classes at Lincoln have been called off for Monday.