× Marion County Woman Found Dead in Burning Home

HAMILTON, Iowa – A woman is dead following a fire at a residence in Hamilton early Monday morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in at 3:09 a.m. from a witness who reported a fire at 829 East Street in rural Hamilton.

The Bussey Fire Department responded and immediately asked for more units to help. The residence was fully engulfed and crews battled the flames for about 45 minutes before discovering the body of 56-year-old Rhonda Kiler in the south end of the home.

Kiler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Firefighters from Indiana Township and Lovilia assisted in putting out the fire.