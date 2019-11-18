× Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Woman Caught on Video Stealing Wallet

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in West Des Moines are hoping the public can help them identify a woman they say took a wallet that did not belong to her while visiting a store in October.

The West Des Moines Police Department posted images of the suspect to its Facebook page Monday. The post says the theft happened on October 26th at Jay’s CD and Hobby at 1421 22nd Street.

Police say the woman shown was caught on video picking up a wallet that belonged to another customer and leaving with it.

If you have any information about the woman you’re asked to contact police at 515-244-0726.