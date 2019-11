× American Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Speaking in Des Moines Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A soccer superstar is spending the evening in Des Moines Tuesday. Megan Rapinoe is delivering the Martin Bucksbaum lecture at Drake University.

Rapinoe is a two-time World Cup champion and an Olympic gold medal winner. She is also a businesswoman and advocate for LGBTQ and women’s rights and equal pay.

The event is 7 p.m. at the Knapp Center on the Drake University campus. It is free and open to everyone.