Carson King Shares Positives and Pitfalls of Social Media with Middle School Students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Iowa legend Carson King spoke to students at a Cedar Rapids middle school this week on something he knows first-hand -- the power of social media.

King didn't shy away from sharing the negative and positive sides of it but focused on how it can be used to make a positive impact on the people around them.

King gained national attention at this year's Cy-Hawk game when he held up a sign asking for beer money. His efforts raised more than $3 million for the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City with the help of Anheuser-Busch and Venmo.

Busch cut ties with Carson after controversial tweets he made years earlier were brought to light by the Des Moines Register.

“You really got to take into account everything you've done as a kid because it sticks around,” King said.

King also warned the students about obsessing over "likes" and "shares" on social media and how to move forward even if they make mistakes.