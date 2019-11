× Des Moines Man Accused of Raping Woman at an Urbandale Park

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man is behind bars accused of raping a woman at an Urbandale park.

According to police, a woman said 24-year-old Dhurba Rizal picked her up from the Windsor Heights Walmart on Halloween. He then allegedly drove her to Walker Johnston Park and forced himself on her against her will.

Rizal is charged with third-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.