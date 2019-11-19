× Des Moines Police Searching for Missing Girl

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for the community’s help finding a missing girl.

Hailey Bennett, 12, was last seen at 5 p.m. when she left her home in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue. Police said her destination is unknown.

Hailey is about 5’4″ tall, weighs 128 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink-colored shirt, gray-colored sweatpants and multi-colored tennis shoes.

If you have any information on her location, call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811.