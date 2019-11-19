Des Moines Police Seeing Spike in Car Break-ins Across the City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating several incidents of vandalism and car break-ins.

Police said they started seeing an increase at the beginning of the month throughout the city.

The most recent incident happened in the 600 block of Arthur Avenue around 7:00 a.m. on Monday. A neighbor said he woke up to the sound of car alarms going off. When he got outside, he found several vehicles with broken windows. Police believe the suspect is driving around with a pellet gun and firing on parked vehicles. Investigators said the incidents could be connected.

“We have right now probably dozens of cases that our property unit detectives are investigating. We've got some pretty decent leads. We are still visiting the neighborhoods and looking at surveillance video on vehicles, so we hope to be making some progress. But when these folks get caught, and they most likely will, they are probably looking at serious felony charges because the damage is into the tens of thousands of dollars,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

If this has happened in your neighborhood and you have home surveillance cameras, police would like you to contact them.