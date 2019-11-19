Deval Patrick Says He’ll Bring Real Solutions, Not Nostalgia, to 2020 Presidential Race in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is introducing himself to Iowans after waiting until November to announce his candidacy for president.

Patrick traveled to Iowa for the first time on Monday and Tuesday since he made his announcement last week. There are less than two months until the Iowa Caucuses.

On Tuesday Patrick sat down with Dave Price to discuss how he'll make up for lost time on the Iowa campaign trail. He also chose his words carefully when explaining how he'll make a case for voters to choose him instead of Joe Biden.