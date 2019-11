× Glowing, Gorgeous Gray’s Station Pedestrian Bridge Grand Opening Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The $4 million Gray’s Station pedestrian bridge is now officially open. Taking less than a year to build, the bridge going over Raccoon River connects downtown Des Moines with Gray’s Lake.

They have an official grand opening today starting at 3:00 p.m.

Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore spoke with both Hubbell Realty, who built the bridge, and the city of Des Moines who will soon own bridge.