Iowa High School Students Protest Teacher Accused of Using Racial Slur

DENISON, Iowa -- Students at Denison High School staged a walkout Tuesday morning after they said a teacher used a racial slur in class.

“The teacher, she came into the class trying to justify what she said. She said the word along with homophobic slurs. She was just trying to justify it, compare things that weren't even comparable, and that's what got everyone fired up,” said Denison High School senior Joel Bonilla.

Students said they heard the teacher use the n-word in class on more than one occasion. Some said they want to see the teacher fired. Others just want her to admit she was wrong.

The district released a statement that said they are taking the issue "extremely seriously" and an internal investigation is underway.