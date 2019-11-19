× Police Seeking Help to Find Grinnell Man Wanted for Stalking, Harassment

GRINNELL, Iowa – Police in Grinnell are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on stalking and harassment charges.

They’re looking for 34-year-old Jonathan Wayne Bailey.

A warrant is out of his arrest for violation of a no-contact order, harassment, and stalking.

He’s about 5’ 8” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He also has short dark hair and wears glasses.

Police say Bailey may be driving a 2007 light blue/gray Dodge Charge with an Iowa license plate of INB 962.

If you see Bailey or spot his vehicle, do not approach, instead contact the Grinnell Police Department at 641-236-2670 or the United States Marshall’s Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (1-877-926-8332).