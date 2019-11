Please enable Javascript to watch this video

College football season flies by. Saturday, the Cyclones and Hawkeyes play their final home games.

It's Senior Day for 20 Clones, and 19 Hawks.

#22 Iowa State is a 24 point favorite over Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium.

#17 Iowa is a 16 point favorite over Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.

Both games kick around 11 AM.

If the odds-makers are right, should be two happy senior days.