Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Two Minute Drills, both our channel 13 sports reporters pick blowouts.

John Sears thinks the #17 Hawkeyes will easily handle the Illini of Illinois despite Illinois arriving in Iowa City on a hot streak.

Mark Freund thinks it will be even more lopside in Ames where the 22nd ranked Cyclones are 24 point favorites over Kansas.

Both games kick at 11 AM. It's Senior Day at Jack Trice Stadium and Kinnick Stadium. Believe it or not, final home games of the season.