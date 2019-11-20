× Public Funeral Service Held for Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady

DES MOINES, Iowa — Family, friends, and community members gathered to say goodbye Wednesday morning to a man who leaves a lasting legacy on the State of Iowa.

Chief Justice Mark Cady died last week after having a heart attack while out for a walk.

A large crowd gathered for the public service, which was held at the Knapp Center on Drake University’s campus.

That’s where Cady earned his undergrad and law degrees before he was appointed to Iowa’s Supreme Court. He served on the state’s highest court for more than two decades.

Mark Brownlee, a friend of Cady’s, reminded mourners how lucky they were to have known him.

“Be thankful you had the pleasure and privilege to know him and look forward to an easier time when sadness and tears will gradually give way to smiles and fond memories of this great, good, authentic man and friend. With that, Mr. Chief Justice, I rest. So shall you, my great friend,” said Brownlee.

According to Brownlee, the annual Dean’s Cup golf tournament between Drake Law alumni and the University of Iowa law alumni will now be named the Cady Cup in remembrance.

Plans are now underway to create a permanent legacy for Cady.

The Iowa Judicial Branch has announced an effort to designate the first floor of the Iowa Judicial Building as the Mark S. Cady Learning Center.

The learning center was a goal of Cady’s and will have interactive exhibits showing how a case moves through the Supreme Court. Students from Iowa State University will be helping with the designing process.

Tune in to the Channel 13 News at 4:00 for more on the public service honoring Cady from Channel 13’s Laura Barczewski.