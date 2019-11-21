× Amazon Delivery Center Coming to Grimes in 2020

GRIMES, Iowa — Amazon has confirmed plans to open a new delivery station in Grimes.

The giant online retailer will fill a 110,000 square foot warehouse on Gateway Drive.

The company says the new station will speed up consumer deliveries in the metro and provide hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs.

“Amazon’s investment in Grimes creates a wave of excitement within the economic development sector in Grimes and central Iowa,” said Grimes Mayor Scott Mikkelsen. “The confidence Amazon has shown in our city and region directly correlates with our ability to provide a top-quality workplace and living environment.”

They expect to open the facility sometime next year.

Construction has already begun on a 780,000-square foot distribution center in Bondurant code-named “Project Bluejay” and it is widely rumored to be an Amazon facility. The company has yet to confirm it is behind the project. The center will sit on 165 acres just north of the Wolf Creek neighborhood.

