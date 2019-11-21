David Wiggins Takes Over as Acting Chief Justice of Iowa Supreme Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Supreme Court has a new temporary leader following the death last week of former Chief Justice Mark Cady.

On Thursday, Justice David Wiggins was given appointed Acting Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court. Cady had chosen Wiggins as his interim successor three years ago.

Cady died last Friday after suffering a heart attack while walking his dog.

Wiggins has served on the Iowa Supreme Court bench since 2003. He was appointed by Governor Tom Vilsack.

Wiggins will serve as interim leader of the court until a new justice is chosen to replace Cady. Those justices will then choose a new Chief Justice from among themselves.