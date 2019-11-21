WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Hearings in Washington DC

Direct Miami Flight Begins in June from Des Moines International Airport

Posted 1:43 pm, November 21, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa — People traveling from the Des Moines International Airport have a new option to get to southern Florida.

Starting on June 6th, 2020 the airport will add a non-stop flight to Miami International Airport in Florida. The airport says the flights will be part of summer seasonal service.

The flights will happen twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays through American Airlines.

“This flight will fill a need we have for nonstop service to Southern Florida and Miami is a hot destination for Iowans,” said Kayla Kovarna, Des Moines Airport Authority communications, Marketing and Air Service Development Manager.

The flight will have 12 first-class seats and 64 main cabin seats.

You can begin booking the flights on November 25th.

